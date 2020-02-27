Robert W. Baird Lowers L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

L Brands stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

