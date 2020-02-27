Robert Matthew Johnson Sells 1,925 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLAB opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SLAB. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

