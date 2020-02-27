RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-$1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.77 EPS.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

RLJ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

