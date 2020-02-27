Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. Sells 60,149 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

