Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Declares GBX 6.24 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.24 ($0.08) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 660.50 ($8.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 766.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 709.12. The firm has a market cap of $353.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

RCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ricardo to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ricardo from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

