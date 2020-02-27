Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,139 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 51,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Shares of ICPT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,966. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 412.07% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $453,179. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.