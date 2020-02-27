Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,329 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

