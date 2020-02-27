Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of RPT Realty worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RPT Realty by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

