Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 15,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,783. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

