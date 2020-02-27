Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.24 Million Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

TMP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.47. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,482. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

