Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Cimpress worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $4,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

CMPR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.11. Cimpress NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

