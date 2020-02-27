Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,617 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

LGI Homes stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 5,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,360. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

