Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Zynga worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,892.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 192,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,308,596. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

