Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 608 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,295. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.