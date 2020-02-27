Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,730 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cannae were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

