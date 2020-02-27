Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,387 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of RealPage worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in RealPage by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RealPage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 586,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,421 shares of company stock worth $27,651,982. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 3,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

