Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. Revolve Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RVLV traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,571. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

