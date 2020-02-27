Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $262,203.48 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $233,061.60.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56.

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

