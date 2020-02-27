Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $262,203.48 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $233,061.60.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.
Shares of RVLV opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.46.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
