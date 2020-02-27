Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.82%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.