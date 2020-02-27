Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 150,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

