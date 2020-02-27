Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

NYSE:RM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. 1,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $304.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.99. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

