Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $492.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $457.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $461.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,738 shares of company stock valued at $28,530,401. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.