Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $224.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.