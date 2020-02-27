Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

SHAK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

