Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$99.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.30 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:CGY traded down C$1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,928. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.80, for a total transaction of C$221,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,269.60. Also, Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.78, for a total transaction of C$193,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at C$193,318.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $454,050.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

