Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.90.

Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.16. 2,223,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.17 and a 1-year high of C$76.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.