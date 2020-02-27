Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Weight Watchers International, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 1,499,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

