Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Revolve Group stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $464,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

