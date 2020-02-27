Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Boosted by William Blair

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. 26,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $14,762,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

