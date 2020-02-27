Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Clovis Oncology Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CLVS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,069. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 280.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

