Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 1,431,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

