Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Shares of CI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $188.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,531. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,631. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

