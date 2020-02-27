Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ATN International Inc Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ATN International in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,524. The stock has a market cap of $912.00 million, a PE ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

