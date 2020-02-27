Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Shares of NYSE NEW opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Puxin Company Profile
Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.
