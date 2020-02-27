Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Puxin alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEW opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEW. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Puxin by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Puxin by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.