Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99), Fidelity Earnings reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $7.27 on Thursday, reaching $220.96. 46,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $230.64. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $202.68 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.62.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

