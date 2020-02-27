ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ProAssurance by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ProAssurance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,535.77 and a beta of 0.52. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

