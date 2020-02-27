Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,543 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Acceleron Pharma worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,509. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

