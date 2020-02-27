Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,099 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 135.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.55. 13,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

