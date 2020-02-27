Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,448 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Interface worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Interface by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $2,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Interface by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Interface by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 1,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $917.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.