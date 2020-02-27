Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,201 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,879. The firm has a market cap of $738.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMTL. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

