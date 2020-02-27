Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $3,770,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $182.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $136.65.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.