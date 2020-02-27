Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,471 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GAP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

