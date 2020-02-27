Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 174,152 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,804,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 185,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.