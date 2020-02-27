Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Tivity Health worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. William Blair cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 455,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,496. The company has a market cap of $641.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

