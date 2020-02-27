Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $256,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

