Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,400 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNS. Raymond James downgraded Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

