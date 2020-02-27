Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of MTS Systems worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 310.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSC stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 32,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $824.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,380 shares of company stock valued at $195,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

