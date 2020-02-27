Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 156.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $3,300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 10,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

