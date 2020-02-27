Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cheesecake Factory worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

