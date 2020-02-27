Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

ADS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

